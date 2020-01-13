WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading 1% Higher

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05, 1,398 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

