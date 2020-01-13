Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93, approximately 34 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 116,086 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 1,925.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 210.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

