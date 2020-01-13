Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93, approximately 34 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GDO)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
