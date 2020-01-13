Wells Fargo & Co Raises Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $285.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. Caci International has a 1 year low of $146.66 and a 1 year high of $264.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caci International by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

