Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

