Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aravive (ARAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2020 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/30/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/24/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/23/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/17/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/10/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/9/2019 – Aravive is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

12/3/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Aravive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

12/2/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

11/19/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $15.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aravive stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 46,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Aravive Inc alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.