Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aravive (ARAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) in the last few weeks:
- 1/8/2020 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 1/7/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 1/3/2020 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/30/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/24/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/23/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/17/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/10/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/9/2019 – Aravive is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 12/3/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/3/2019 – Aravive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 12/2/2019 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/20/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2019 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/20/2019 – Aravive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 11/19/2019 – Aravive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $15.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Aravive stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 46,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
