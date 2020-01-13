WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Achieves $18.73 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01963708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,598,489,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,419,509 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Radar Relay, Huobi, C2CX, IDEX, Bibox, Bithumb, Bittrex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

