Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.60. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,286,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after purchasing an additional 130,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 1,581,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

