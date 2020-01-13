VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

VMware stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 125.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

