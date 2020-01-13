VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $177.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

VMware stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 277,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,767. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VMware by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,235 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $110,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VMware by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

