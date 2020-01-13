Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $178,205,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

NYSE:V traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.30. 306,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $194.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

