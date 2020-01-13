Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.83. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 276,314 shares changing hands.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00. Also, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virgin Galactic stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

