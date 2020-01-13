Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.20

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 5365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

