Veros Trading Down 36% This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Veros has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $104,288.00 and approximately $3,006.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,505,175 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

