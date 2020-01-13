Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.71

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.71 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 33767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

