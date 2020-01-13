Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 5.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 654,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

