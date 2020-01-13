Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lowered by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,388 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $91.66. 31,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,386. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.28 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

