Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 8,973,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,137. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

