VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Up 2.2%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.35% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

