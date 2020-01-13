ValuEngine Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

