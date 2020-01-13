Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Oppenheimer

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

URGN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

