Universe (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,814.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Universe has a market cap of $110,814.00 and $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,023,692 coins and its circulating supply is 84,823,692 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

