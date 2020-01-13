United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 863,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $108.62 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.