United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in United Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 474,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

UTX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

