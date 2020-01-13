United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

