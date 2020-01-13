United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,728. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.