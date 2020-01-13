Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.90. 2,034,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,859. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

