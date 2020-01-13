Ulord Price Hits $0.0100 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Ulord has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $692,073.00 and $54,590.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,493,669 coins and its circulating supply is 68,996,024 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

