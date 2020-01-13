Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.24

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 1056246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 921.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

