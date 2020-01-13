Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $772,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,602,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,384,000 after acquiring an additional 553,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.38 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

