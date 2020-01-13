Tuttle Tactical Management Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

