Tuttle Tactical Management Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 207.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after acquiring an additional 212,459 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,433,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $430,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,630. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.