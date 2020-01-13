TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $723,884.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,153,052,446 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

