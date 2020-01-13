TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.

TUWOY opened at $0.38 on Thursday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $528.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

