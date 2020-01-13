Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of TUFN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

