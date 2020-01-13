TrustVerse Tops 1-Day Volume of $209,139.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $209,139.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,165,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

