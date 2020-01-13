TrustNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $4,937.00 and $10.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

