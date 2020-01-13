TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.52 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $149.52 million and approximately $558.93 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00012401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Bitso, Cryptopia and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 148,173,511 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kuna, Binance, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Koinex, Bitso, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

