Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Reaches $180,754.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Truegame has a total market cap of $180,754.00 and approximately $20,957.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

