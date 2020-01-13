Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TRIL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TRIL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

