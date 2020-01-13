Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $768,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $189.35. 861,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.23 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

