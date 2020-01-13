Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $872,000 in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.38. 56,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,588. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $127.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

