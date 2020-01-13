Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 640.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,783. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

