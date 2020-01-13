Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.36

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

