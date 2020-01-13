TomoChain Price Hits $0.47 (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TomoChain token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Fatbtc and DDEX. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $32.82 million and $12.83 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,378,800 tokens. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TomoChain Token Trading

TomoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, DEx.top, Fatbtc, Kyber Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

