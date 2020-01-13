TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Reaches $5.53 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $81,130.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.28 or 0.05936589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

