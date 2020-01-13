Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. Tilly’s also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

