Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

