Tiaa Fsb Purchases 27,960 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $161.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.