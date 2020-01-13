Tiaa Fsb Acquires 4,729 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $179.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

