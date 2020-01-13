Thunder Token (TT) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $1.87 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.08 or 0.06072915 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1,894.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00113534 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

